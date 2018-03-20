Overview of Dr. Michael Pietro, MD

Dr. Michael Pietro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Pietro works at MICHAEL PIETRO, MD in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Friday Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.