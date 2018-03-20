Dr. Michael Pietro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pietro, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pietro, MD
Dr. Michael Pietro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pietro works at
Dr. Pietro's Office Locations
Squalicum Surgical Associates Pllc3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 250, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 738-0568
Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center1117 Spring St, Friday Harbor, WA 98250 Directions (360) 378-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pietro performed two different surgical procedures for me. Very personable, efficient. Both surgeries were top notch. I thank him
About Dr. Michael Pietro, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pietro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pietro has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietro.
