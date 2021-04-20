Overview of Dr. Michael Pincus, DO

Dr. Michael Pincus, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Pincus works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.