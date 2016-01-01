See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Michael Pinell, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Pinell, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Pinell works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Pinell, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841267606
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pinell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinell works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pinell’s profile.

    Dr. Pinell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

