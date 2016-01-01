Dr. Michael Piper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Piper, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Piper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
Ascension Providence Hospital Academic Internal Medicine22250 Providence Dr Ste 301, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3281
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Piper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609859024
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piper works at
Dr. Piper has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.