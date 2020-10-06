Overview

Dr. Michael Pittaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Pittaro works at CARDIOLOGY PHYSICIANS OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY CARDIOLOGY LLC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT, Bridgeport, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.