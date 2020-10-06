Dr. Michael Pittaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pittaro, MD
Dr. Michael Pittaro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Svmc Holdings Inc40 Cross St Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2160
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 115 Technology Dr Ste 300, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-7093
- Greenwich Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Physician! Dr Pittaro placed a pacemaker in my mom many years ago at the Norwalk Hospital. When mom needed her pacemaker battery replaced, he was able to do it 2 days before her 100th birthday in the middle of the COVID crisis! Dr Pittaro made us all feel comfortable and positive that all safety protocols at St Vincent's Hospital were in place and in 3 hours she was home and doing well. God Bless his competency, compassion and care. He is the best!
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891806857
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
