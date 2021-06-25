Overview of Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD

Dr. Michael Pizzillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Pizzillo works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.