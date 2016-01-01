Dr. Michael Pizzuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pizzuto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Michael P. Pizzuto MD PC8207 Main St Ste 5, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801892286
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pizzuto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzuto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzuto has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.