Dr. Michael Pliskin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Pliskin, DPM
Dr. Michael Pliskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pliskin's Office Locations
- 1 75 S MIDDLE NECK RD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-8107
Comprehensive Wound Center1999 Marcus Ave Ste M6, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 233-3780
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pliskin is honestly has the nicest personalities, he is very honest, takes his time with you and treats your feet better than anyone around. He is dedicated, although he is young, he still gives that old school treatment that everyone would like to have in all the Dr’s. He is a true find in today’s world.
About Dr. Michael Pliskin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Pliskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pliskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pliskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pliskin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pliskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pliskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pliskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pliskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pliskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.