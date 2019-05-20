Dr. Michael Pochron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pochron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pochron, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pochron, MD
Dr. Michael Pochron, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Pochron works at
Dr. Pochron's Office Locations
-
1
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Beverly Hills17877 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 644-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pochron?
I had trigger finger in several fingers both hands. Dr Pochron operated on them at least 15 years ago. They are still GREAT. We live in a wonderful time.
About Dr. Michael Pochron, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1922080845
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pochron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pochron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pochron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pochron works at
Dr. Pochron has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pochron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pochron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pochron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pochron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pochron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.