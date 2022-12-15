Overview of Dr. Michael Podraza, MD

Dr. Michael Podraza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Podraza works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Surgical Weight Loss in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.