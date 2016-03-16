Dr. Michael Poku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Poku, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Poku, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Poku works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Arlington4801 S Cooper St Ste 401, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (214) 385-2246
-
2
Oak Street Health Benbrook8840 Benbrook Blvd # 101, Benbrook, TX 76126 Directions (214) 385-2246
-
3
Oak Street Health Carrollton1213 E Trinity Mills Rd # 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Directions (214) 385-2246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poku?
He was very helpful , polite , and handsome ??
About Dr. Michael Poku, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1215322177
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poku accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poku using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poku works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Poku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.