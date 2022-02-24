Dr. Michael Polisky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polisky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Polisky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Polisky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates15211 Vanowen St Ste 100, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 778-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polisky has been treating me for over ten years and does so with the utmost knowledge and compassion. He is not a band aid doctor and strives to diagnosis any issues as opposed to throwing medications at an unknown diagnosis. He also has the intelligence to know when to say, I don't know but will send you to an equally qualified specialist. Wait times are short, he doesn't rush you during your visit and calls personally with laboratory or other diagnostic reports. In the hospital, the nurses like him but he has the ability to correct and make sure that his patients are getting the best care possible. His office staff are personable, helpful and friendly. I would recommend Dr. Polisky to friends, family and anyone who might ask.
About Dr. Michael Polisky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
