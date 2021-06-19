Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 415, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2550
2
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc.5900 Landerbrook Dr Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-6430
3
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc7530 Fredle Dr, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 461-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bed side manner very reassuring and takes time
About Dr. Michael Pollack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154524882
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
