Overview

Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gallstones, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.