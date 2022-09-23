Overview of Dr. Michael Pollack, MD

Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Pollack works at Hunterdon Orthopedic Institute in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.