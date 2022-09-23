Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Pollack, MD
Dr. Michael Pollack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Orthopaedic Institute in Somerset80 W Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hunterdon Orthopaedic Institute8100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr Pollack for now ten years,nice guy but His FRONT DESK STAFF IS VERY RUDE,EAT OPENLY FOID WITHOUT MASK,LEAVE MASKS ON CHIN N THROAT AND ASAP PATIENT ENTERS ,THEY SCREAM THEM,,"""PUT THE MASK ON NOW"" I PERSONALLY MADE MANY COMPLAINTS BUT NOTHING CHANGED SO THEN I STOPPED TAKING HIS APPOINTMENTS TY
About Dr. Michael Pollack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205832037
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
