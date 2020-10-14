Dr. Michael Polo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Polo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Polo, MD
Dr. Michael Polo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polo's Office Locations
- 1 3916 State St Ste 300, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 681-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In my 46 years of dealing with bipolar disorder, Dr Polo has proved to be the best of the many psychiatrists I have seen. His ability to prescribe the necessary medications and encyclopedic knowledge of various diseases is unsurpassed. I see Dr Polo as a friend, a consummate professional Who truly cares about my mental well-being.
About Dr. Michael Polo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
