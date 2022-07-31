Overview

Dr. Michael Poon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Poon works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.