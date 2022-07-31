Dr. Michael Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Poon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Poon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
1
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (201) 804-2811
2
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village30 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (845) 675-8272
3
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13Th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-6784
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Lenox Hill, 9 Black Hall130 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-2606
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an expert among the experts. He was able to diagnose a condition that several Cardiologists in the area missed. Forever grateful!
About Dr. Michael Poon, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1982697934
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Poon has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poon speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
