Dr. Michael Porayko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Porayko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Porayko works at
Locations
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1301 Medical Center Dr, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Liver transplant patient
About Dr. Michael Porayko, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033206149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porayko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porayko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porayko has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porayko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porayko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porayko.
