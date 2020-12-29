Overview

Dr. Michael Porayko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Porayko works at The Vanderbilt Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.