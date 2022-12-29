Dr. Michael Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Porter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Office551 N Hillside St Ste 550, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 682-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great! So lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Michael Porter, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225036767
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
