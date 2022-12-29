Overview

Dr. Michael Porter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Wichita Surgical Specialists - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Ileus and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.