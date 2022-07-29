Dr. Michael Porter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Porter, DDS
Dr. Michael Porter, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Taylors, SC.
Aspen Dental5790 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687 Directions (855) 384-3612
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
I had major oral surgery done by Dr. Michael Porter, DDS at his office on Cosgrove Rd., Charleston, SC. Dr. Porter is an excellent oral surgeon, that truly cares about his patients! He takes his time to explain and answer his patients questions. He is very knowledgeable, Compassionate and ethical. He is using state of the art equipment and the latest best practices in his surgical center. You are in very good hands with Dr. Michael Porter!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
