Overview of Dr. Michael Posner, MD

Dr. Michael Posner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Posner works at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.