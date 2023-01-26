Dr. Michael Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Posner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Posner, MD
Dr. Michael Posner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Posner's Office Locations
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4457
Glastonbury289 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 826-4457
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Quick visit this time to check surgical site. I would recommend Dr. Posner as a surgeon to any and all that require a surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Posner, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
