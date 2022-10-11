Dr. Michael Possin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Possin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Possin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Possin, MD
Dr. Michael Possin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Possin works at
Dr. Possin's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Wisconsin Retina Associates Sc200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste M133, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 751-8666
-
2
Northeast Wisconsin Retina515 S Washburn St Ste 204, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 232-8060
-
3
Northeast Wisconsin Retina Asso723 Park Ridge Ln Ste 10, North Fond du Lac, WI 54937 Directions (920) 322-8688
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Possin?
I had a detached retina that was not correctly diagnosed for months until I was blind in that eye. Dr. Possin was able restore much of the sight after three surgeries. He warned me that my other eye was also at risk and alerted me to the warning signs. When I began to have floaters in that eye, he saw me immediately and performed emergency surgery on a Friday night and thankfully my sight was restored. We can be very thankful to have such a highly skilled and professional eye surgeon in our community. He has truly blessed me and I very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Possin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1811253289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Possin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Possin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Possin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Possin works at
Dr. Possin has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Possin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Possin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Possin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Possin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Possin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.