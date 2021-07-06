Dr. Michael Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Potter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Potter, MD
Dr. Michael Potter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 24 Newton St # 28, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
emergency surgery feb. 2019
About Dr. Michael Potter, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124004403
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ma Med School
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.