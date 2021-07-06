Overview of Dr. Michael Potter, MD

Dr. Michael Potter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Potter works at ST VINCENT HOSPITAL in Worcester, MA with other offices in Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.