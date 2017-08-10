Dr. Michael Powers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Midlands.
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.2705 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 991-8999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.1301 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 991-8999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not hesitate to refer anyone to Dr. Powers. Kind, patient, compassionate, thorough, direct - these are qualities that I saw each time I saw Dr. Powers. The office on No 72 was ALWAYS spotless, very comfortable. Not only was Dr. Powers great but the staff as well: both medical and office/billing. Huge plus: Physical Therapy located in the office; so grateful for Tess and her staff.
About Dr. Michael Powers, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
