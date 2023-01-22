Overview of Dr. Michael Prendergast, MD

Dr. Michael Prendergast, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Prendergast works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Evanston in Evanston, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.