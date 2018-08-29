Dr. Michael Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Price, MD
Dr. Michael Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
-
1
Carrillo Surgery Center Inc401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 563-3307
-
2
Spine & Orthopedic Center451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 250, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 563-3307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
Very kind and thorough doctor. Listens to patients. Really helped my pain issues.
About Dr. Michael Price, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609805019
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Price speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.