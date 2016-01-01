Overview of Dr. Michael Priest, MD

Dr. Michael Priest, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Priest works at United Cerebral Palsy Assn of Capital District Inc in Albany, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Autism, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.