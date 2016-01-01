Dr. Michael Priest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Priest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Priest, MD
Dr. Michael Priest, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Priest works at
Dr. Priest's Office Locations
United Cerebral Palsy Assn of Capital District Inc314 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 453-2273
Center For Disability Services939 Route 146 Ste 300, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Priest, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184650038
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
