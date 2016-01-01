See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. Michael Priest, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Priest, MD

Dr. Michael Priest, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Priest works at United Cerebral Palsy Assn of Capital District Inc in Albany, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Autism, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Priest's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Cerebral Palsy Assn of Capital District Inc
    314 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 453-2273
  2. 2
    Center For Disability Services
    939 Route 146 Ste 300, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 371-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Priest, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184650038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Priest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Priest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Priest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Priest has seen patients for Autism, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Priest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

