Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Privitera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD
Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Privitera Jr works at
Dr. Privitera Jr's Office Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
2
University Radiology Associates of Cincinnati Inc.7700 University Ct, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8272
-
3
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
4
UC Physicians Neurology7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Privitera Jr?
Dr. Privitera is exceptional. He is an excellent listener and is able to think outside of the box when needed. He explains everything with clarity and patience, and offers as much time as is needed to reach a thorough understanding and come up with a plan. Additionally, he is immediately responsive to needs that come up between appointment. Additionally, he is a research doctor so is able to brainstorm solutions to unconventional problems. I cannot rate him highly enough!
About Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629005814
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Privitera Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Privitera Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Privitera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Privitera Jr works at
Dr. Privitera Jr has seen patients for Epilepsy, Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Privitera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Privitera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Privitera Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Privitera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Privitera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.