Overview of Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Privitera Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Privitera Jr works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Concussion and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.