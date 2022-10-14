Overview of Dr. Michael Pro, MD

Dr. Michael Pro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Pro works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Dilation of Outflow Canal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.