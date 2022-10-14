Dr. Michael Pro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pro, MD
Dr. Michael Pro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants840 Walnut St Ste 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (484) 434-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Busy office, I had initial visit and was happy with the professionalism shown in the review of my medical documents, the examination and the plan of care. As a healthcare provider now in the position of being a patient, I felt I could trust the recommendations for the care of my condition.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
