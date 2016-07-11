Dr. Michael Proctor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Proctor, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Proctor, DO is a Dermatologist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Proctor works at
Locations
Arizona Desert Dermatology and Surgery PC3015 Highway 95 Ste 110, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 692-8885
Arizona Desert Dermatology1700 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 692-8885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best staff and doctors in the tri state area in the field of dermatology
About Dr. Michael Proctor, DO
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proctor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Proctor speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.
