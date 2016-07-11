Overview

Dr. Michael Proctor, DO is a Dermatologist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Proctor works at Arizona Desert Dermatology and Surgery PC in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.