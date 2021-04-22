Dr. Michael Pryor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pryor, MD
Dr. Michael Pryor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
PMC - Center for Urology2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2050, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 585-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pryor is so nice, he helps mme feel better, He's the best there is. He always explains what they might do. Call me or email me back please. Hey I'm lucky to have a urologist like him,although i lost 2 bffs, i always think of how funny he is. Yes i have been mourning for 3 months now,one passed away from covid.
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Pryor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pryor has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pryor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pryor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pryor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.