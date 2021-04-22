Overview of Dr. Michael Pryor, MD

Dr. Michael Pryor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Pryor works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

