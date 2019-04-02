Overview of Dr. Michael Prysak, MD

Dr. Michael Prysak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Prysak works at Ascension St. John Hospital - OB/GYN in Grosse Pointe, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.