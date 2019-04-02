Dr. Michael Prysak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prysak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Prysak, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Prysak, MD
Dr. Michael Prysak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Prysak works at
Dr. Prysak's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension St John Hospital22151 Moross Rd Ste 313, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-3484
-
2
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prysak?
Excellent!
About Dr. Michael Prysak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1275528077
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prysak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prysak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prysak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prysak works at
Dr. Prysak has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prysak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prysak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prysak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prysak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prysak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.