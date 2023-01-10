Dr. Michael Pulley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pulley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pulley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Locations
UF Health Neurosciences - Emerson4555 Emerson St Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 383-1022
UF Health Neurology - Jacksonville580 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several treatment options were discussed, there was some confusion on how/when to try each thing, but that was cleared up after us asking some questions.
About Dr. Michael Pulley, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851360887
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Pulley has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
