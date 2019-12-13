Overview of Dr. Michael Purkey, MD

Dr. Michael Purkey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Purkey works at Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Atherton, CA and San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.