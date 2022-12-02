Dr. Michael Quezada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quezada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quezada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Quezada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Dr. Quezada works at
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Great attention to detail and he is focused and attentive to your needs. Highly recommend.
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Dr. Quezada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quezada using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quezada works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quezada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quezada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.