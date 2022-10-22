Overview of Dr. Michael Quinn, MD

Dr. Michael Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Quinn works at Bloomfield Hand Specialists in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.