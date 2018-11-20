See All Podiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM

Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Foot & Ankle Trauma, Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Ca

Dr. Quinn works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Orthopaedic Institute
    7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 291-8930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 20, 2018
    Dr Quinn, the best podiatrist in town. He is very professional, passionate about what he does, it is hard to find a doctor who really cares about his patients as he does, he takes the time to provide high quality care. May God bless him and take a good care of our best doctor in town.
    Maria Arevalo in San Diego, CA — Nov 20, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417918475
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot &amp; Ankle Trauma, Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Ca
    Fellowship

