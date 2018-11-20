Overview of Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM

Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Foot & Ankle Trauma, Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Ca



Dr. Quinn works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.