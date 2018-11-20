Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM
Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Foot & Ankle Trauma, Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Ca
Dr. Quinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
-
1
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 291-8930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
Dr Quinn, the best podiatrist in town. He is very professional, passionate about what he does, it is hard to find a doctor who really cares about his patients as he does, he takes the time to provide high quality care. May God bless him and take a good care of our best doctor in town.
About Dr. Michael Quinn, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1417918475
Education & Certifications
- Foot & Ankle Trauma, Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinn speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.