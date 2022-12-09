Dr. Michael Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quinones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Quinones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Quinones works at
Locations
-
1
Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 501-9170
-
2
Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 203, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 501-9170
-
3
Michael A. Quinones MD PC5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 310, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 303-7444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinones?
I had terrible reflux and a hiatal hernia for years. Dr. Quinones did surgery and I feel like a new person. He and his staff were fantastic and would recommend him highly!!
About Dr. Michael Quinones, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821086802
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Canc Institute
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones works at
Dr. Quinones has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinones speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.