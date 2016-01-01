Overview

Dr. Michael Quion, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berrien Springs, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Quion works at University Medical Specialties in Berrien Springs, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.