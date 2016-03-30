Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabalais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD
Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Rabalais' Office Locations
Lafayette Childrens Clinic LLC5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 12, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-2444
Lafayette Children's Clinic4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste B220, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 989-5061
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabalais and his nursing staff were excellent. They are very friendly and great with kids.
About Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821096561
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabalais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabalais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabalais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabalais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabalais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabalais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabalais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.