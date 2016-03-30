Overview of Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD

Dr. Michael Rabalais, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Rabalais works at Lafayette Childrens Clinic LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.