Overview of Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.