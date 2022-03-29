Overview of Dr. Michael Rachshtut, MD

Dr. Michael Rachshtut, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Rachshtut works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.