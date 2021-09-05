Overview of Dr. Michael Raciti, MD

Dr. Michael Raciti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Aurora Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Raciti works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI, Wauwatosa, WI and West Allis, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.