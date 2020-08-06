Overview of Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD

Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Radosevich works at Capital Region Retina PLLC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.