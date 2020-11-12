Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raemisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD
Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Raemisch works at
Dr. Raemisch's Office Locations
Avenues Internal Medicine324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-8700
Orthopedic Specialty Group - IMC5169 S Cottonwood St # 340, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, I was quickly scheduled and had a successful surgery to repair a displaced fracture of my elbow. He answered all my questions clearly and in a caring manner. His team was friendly and competent. I felt safe in his care.
About Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1588603039
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- St Louis University School Of Med
- St Louis University Hosp and Clins
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raemisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raemisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raemisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raemisch has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raemisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Raemisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raemisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raemisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raemisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.