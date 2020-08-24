See All General Dentists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Ragan works at Ragan Orthodontics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ragan Orthodontics
    8100 Lomo Alto Dr Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 898-8491
  2. 2
    Ragan Orthodontics
    12300 Inwood Rd Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 898-8489
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ragan Orthodontics
    6316 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 898-8488
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

AcceleDent™ System
Back Pain
Cavity
AcceleDent™ System
Back Pain
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
AcceleDent™ System Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
i-CAT® 3D Dental Imaging Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Propel® Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 24, 2020
I’m an old patient who appreciates the care Dr. Ragan and his staff have taken with my smile.
— Aug 24, 2020
Photo: Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS
About Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS

  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1316022783
Education & Certifications

  • Nova Southeastern University In Ft. Lauderdale, Florida|Orthodontics - Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Medical Education
  • Baylor College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ragan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

