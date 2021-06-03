Dr. Michael Ragen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ragen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ragen, MD
Dr. Michael Ragen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ragen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ragen's Office Locations
-
1
Ventura Eye Institute Inc.3801 Las Posas Rd Ste 112, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 388-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragen?
Dr. Ragen is definitely a five. When people are happy they don’t usually post, it is usually unhappy people who do and they have an agenda. But I am thrilled. I have been to the Stein clinic twice with eye problems and probably five other Doctors, no-one was able to help my problem. doctor Regan knew right away that my meibomian glands were clogged. I won’t get into full details but i have suffered with dry eye for fifteen years to where i tried everything. He fixed my problem. I then had him do my eye-lift, perfect job, easy peasy. Last week he did a perfect job on permanent eyeliner! I can’t say enough of how well run his office is, how friendly and helpful everyone is. He is a charming person with-a great sense of humor and wonderful surgical staff. Stay away if you want to, but you are missing out. He really is a ten, even in looks.
About Dr. Michael Ragen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326230822
Education & Certifications
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California, San Diego
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragen works at
Dr. Ragen has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Floaters and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ragen speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.