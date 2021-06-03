Overview of Dr. Michael Ragen, MD

Dr. Michael Ragen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ragen works at VENTURA EYE INSTITUTE in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.