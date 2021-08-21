Overview

Dr. Michael Raguso-Failla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Raguso-Failla works at Family Medicine Center in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Little Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.