Overview

Dr. Michael Rahmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hosp-Cornell U



Dr. Rahmin works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.