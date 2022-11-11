Dr. Michael Rahmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rahmin, MD
Dr. Michael Rahmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hosp-Cornell U
Dr. Rahmin works at
VMG Center for Digestive Health140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6130
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Rahmin is an excellent doctor, who I have gone to for about 30 years and my elderly mother would come up from Maryland to see him, too. Yes, Dr. Rahmin is "accessible, knowledgeable and thorough," but he is also a very good person, who cares. As for complaints about the brief visits, call your congressmen or your private health insurance provider and complain to them, not to Dr. Rahmin. The insurance companies dictate your healthcare and put even more stress on our doctors, than is put on us. I recommend Dr. Rahmin to everyone, especially to the people I care about. Unfortunately, some of my friends can't go to Dr. Rahmin, because the insurance companies rule, thus telling you who your doctor can be. Please, call your congressmen and insurance companies to help free our good doctors to be doctors and for us to get the care we deserve.
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- New York Hosp-Cornell U
- Mt Sinai Hosp
Dr. Rahmin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahmin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmin works at
Dr. Rahmin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahmin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahmin speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmin.
