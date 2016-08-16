Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD
Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases1300 Wolf St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez is simply wonderful. He could teach a course on bedside manner. He's exactly what you need from a doctor during a tough time. His calm and gentle demeanor will ease your fears. He speaks in a way that's easy to understand. He can answer any question you ask him with complete certainty. He'll offer you the best treatment plan possible. I can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
324 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
