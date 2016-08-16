Overview of Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD

Dr. Michael Ramirez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.