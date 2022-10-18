See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Michael Randell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (56)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Randell, MD

Dr. Michael Randell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Randell works at MICHAEL D. RANDELL, MD, PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Randell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Office
    5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 280, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I am thrilled to be feeling amazing and pain-free after surgery with Dr Randell. He is an extremely talented surgeon. He was confident and calmed all my fears prior to my total hysterectomy due to fibroids. He walked me through the process, told he what yo expect. I was pleased with the time and patience he spent explaining everything. He worked with my insurance, I did not have any issues. The healing process was exactly as minimal as he described. I was back at work in under 4 weeks, Now 6 months post-surgery I am walking over 10,000 steps daily! I feel like myself again!
    Jeannye Dudley — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Randell, MD
    About Dr. Michael Randell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700801206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Randell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randell works at MICHAEL D. RANDELL, MD, PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Randell’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Randell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

