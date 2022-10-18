Overview of Dr. Michael Randell, MD

Dr. Michael Randell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Randell works at MICHAEL D. RANDELL, MD, PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.